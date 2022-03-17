Noida, Mar 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old man, accused of beef smuggling, was arrested by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police following an exchange of fire in which he got a bullet injury, officials said on Thursday.

The accused is a part of a beef smuggling gang and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said Noida's Sector 58 police station team had on February 8 caught the gang and recovered around 600 kg of cow meat from them, which they wanted to sell in the nearby Ghazipur Mandi in Delhi.

On Thursday morning, the Noida police officials got a tip-off about the movement of some people associated with the same gang near Sector 62.

"Police teams reached the spot and surrounded the accused, who was on a motorcycle along with an associate. When gestured to stop for inquiry, they sped and opened fire on the police party, leading to retaliation in which one of them got injured and was held. The other person managed to escape," Singh said.

The accused has been identified as Shekhar Kumar, a native of Hapur district.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, while searches are on for his partner, who has been identified as Sajid, the officer said.

Police have recovered a pistol from Kumar's possession and found him linked to eight criminal cases, officials said, adding a fresh FIR has been lodged against him and further proceedings are underway.

