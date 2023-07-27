Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the progress made by the central and state governments in health care services with the aim of making medical health and family welfare services available to the public in the state.

During the review meeting, the Union Health Minister appreciated the 'E-Rupi Voucher, E-Kavach, Care and Unified Disease Surveillance Portal' model operated in Uttar Pradesh and invited departmental officers to Delhi for a presentation.

“Before 2014, state officials used to visit Delhi, but Delhi had turned a deaf ear to them, however, today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Central ministers themselves visit the states to know their hopes and needs and take decisions accordingly. This is the best example of following the constitutional arrangements,” CM Yogi said while welcoming the union minister.

Reiterating Uttar Pradesh's commitment towards realising the Prime Minister's vision in the health sector, the Chief Minister said, “We all have only one goal to provide complete health to people from backward sections of society. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh has made many efforts in this direction.”

Talking about the efforts to eradicate encephalitis, CM Yogi said that in the last 40 years, more than 50,000 children died prematurely due to this disease.

“Today, the disease mortality rates of AES and JE patients have decreased by 95 per cent and 96 per cent respectively. With the help of the ‘Asha sisters’ and ‘ANMs’ door-to-door screening was done. The state has controlled the disease through the Swachh Bharat Mission and better surveillance. This disease will be entirely eradicated from the state,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM further said that the state is committed to the success of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program.

“On the 15th of every month, 'Integrated Nikshay Day' is being celebrated in all Health and Wellness Centers for TB, Kala-azar, Filariasis, and Leprosy. Sample transport is arranged from Health and Wellness Center to TB Testing Centers. Presently, 264345 TB patients have been linked to the program through 23422 Nikshay Mitras. It is a matter of pride that the example of Uttar Pradesh has been implemented across the country,” he said.

Instructing the state to make all necessary efforts for the success of the proposed 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that UP would be the state with maximum 'Ayushman Gram'.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mandaviya said that 13 medical colleges are going to be started in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh on a single day very soon.

“Tamil Nadu is such a state where 11 medical colleges were inaugurated in a day, now Uttar Pradesh will create a new record with the inauguration of 13 medical colleges,” Mandaviya said.(ANI)

