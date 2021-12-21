New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the incidents of lynching were unheard of before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in 2014.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Before 2014, the word 'lynching' was practically unheard of. #Thank you Modi Ji."

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said, "Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching, justifying blood-curdling genocide of Sikhs. Congress took to streets, raised slogans like 'khoon ka badla khoon se lenge', raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains."

Malviya also shared a video of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

In a further tweet, Malviya said, "Ahemdabad (1969), Jalgaon (1970), Moradabad (1980), Nellie (1983), Bhiwandi (1984), Delhi (1984), Ahemdabad (1985), Bhagalpur (1989), Hyderabad (1990), Kanpur (1992), Mumbai (1993)... This is just a small list in which more than 100 people died under Nehru-Gandhi parivar's watch."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came days after a man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, earlier on December 18.

The incident took place during evening prayers when the man jumped over the metal railing around the Guru Granth Sahib and allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Book of the Sikhs with a sword.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

Worth mentioning, the Congress-ruled Jharkhand government has been prepping up to introduce a bill preventing mob lynching. The draft of the 'Prevention of Lynching' bill has been prepared.

Notably, the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal and Rajasthan have already passed a similar kind of bill. (ANI)

