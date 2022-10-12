Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business in the Defence Expo-2022 to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from October 18-22.

Also Read | 'Maharashtra Govt Got Nothing To Do With Alleged Delay by BMC in Accepting Rutuja Latke's Resignation', Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The products and systems to be on display during Defexpo-2022 have been clustered as ‘Air Defence and Surveillance', ‘C4I Systems', ‘Artificial Intelligence-based Products', ‘Non-Defence and Diversification Products' and ‘Radar Systems', ‘Communication Systems', the BEL said in a statement.

It added that the ‘Airborne Products and Systems', ‘Homeland Security and Cyber Security', ‘Futuristic Technologies', ‘Missile Systems', ‘EO and Laser-based Products', ‘Outdoor Display Products' and Indian pavilion are the other products it will display.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Two Sell Painkillers to Youth at Crematorium in Coimbatore, Arrested With 500 Tablets; Four Accused at Large.

In addition, BEL will also showcase its research and development capabilities by launching or demonstrating some of its new products and technologies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)