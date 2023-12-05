Belagavi (K'taka), Dec 5 (PTI) The Belagavi police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi in connection with a grievous assault on BJP leader Phupinder Singh Ludhar on Monday evening.

Hattiholi is Karnataka Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's brother. Minister Hebbalkar and her brother said they had no connection with the incident.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: 29 NDRF Teams Deployed in Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry for Relief, Rescue Operations.

Phupinder Singh Ludhar alias Prithvi Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near his Jayanagar Hindalga residence in Belagavi.

He has accused MLC Hattiholi, his two gunmen, his assistant Sadham and another aid Sujit Jadhav. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the trio and two unnamed gunmen, the police said.

Also Read | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

Singh is a close aide of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. After the incident, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra met the injured in the hospital.

Vijayendra accused Hattiholi and his associates of carrying out the grievous attack on Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)