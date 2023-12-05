Jaipur, December 5: Protests broke out across Rajasthan after the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday. In Churu, Gogamedi's supporters pelted stones at the bus and also blocked the road. There was chaos among the passengers after the stone pelting. In Jaipur also, the road was blocked outside Metro Mass Hospital. The market was closed in Kumbhalgarh of Rajsamand. Who Is Gangster Rohit Godara, Who Claimed Responsibility for Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s Murder?

People came to the streets in Sadulpur in Churu. The main road from Sadulpur to Sidhmukh was blocked in village Chainpura Bada. Along with this, some people also pelted stones at the roadways bus coming to Sadulpur from Hanumangarh depot. When the stone pelting took place, there were 25-30 passengers in the bus, and they left their luggage in the bus and ran away. The police arrived after the information and tried to pacify the people, but the road has not been reopened yet. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Caught on Camera, CCTV Video Surfaces

Gogamedi Murder in Jaipur Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan

VIDEO | Supporters of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur earlier today, hold a protest in the city. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61xFcR) pic.twitter.com/gApUvY0KMC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

#WATCH | Members of the Rajput community protest outside a Jaipur hospital, where mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena have been kept He was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Rajasthan's Jaipur today. pic.twitter.com/XrePR7ryXg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

A large number of supporters of Gogamedi reached the Metro Mass Hospital in Jaipur's Mansarovar area, where he had been taken after the attack, and blocked the road there and burnt tyres. An attempt was made by the police to persuade them to leave, but they did not heed it. Till late evening, the supporters remained gathered outside the hospital and kept shouting slogans in protest. In Kumbhalgarh of Rajsamand also, the traders committee expressed protest by closing shops. They also demanded to arrest the criminals responsible.

