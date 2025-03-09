Aizawl, Mar 9 (PTI) A Belgium national was arrested in Mizoram's Aizawl after two empty cartridges were allegedly recovered from his possession, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Simon Clement, works as a freelance photojournalist and was apprehended during a routine check at Lengpui Airport near Aizawl on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Kathua Killings: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Orders Probe Into Killing of 3 Civilians; a Terror Act, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the officer said.

The Belgian man was on Sunday sent to a jail on judicial remand at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl, the officer said.

Also Read | Work-Life Balance: Over 100 IT Workers Gather at Freedom Park in Bengaluru To Advocate for Healthy Work Environment in IT Sector.

Another officer said that Clement had crossed over to Myanmar violating visa norms and was arrested after he returned to India.

Mizoram Journalist Association (MJA) president C. Lalrambuatsaiha said representatives of the organisation will meet Clement on Monday to extend solidarity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)