Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Asansol and Bankura in West Bengal recorded the highest rainfall in history in the last 24 hours even as a well-marked low-pressure, causing the torrential rain, moved to north Jharkhand and Bihar, the weather office said on Friday.

Enhanced rainfall activity is, however, likely to continue over the districts of south Bengal till Friday morning, it said.

Asansol in West Burdwan recorded 434.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Thursday morning, while Bankura, the headquarter town of Bankura district, recorded 354.3 mm rain during the period, it said in a bulletin.

"These are the historical highest 24 hours rainfall recorded so far in Asansol and Bankura," the weather office said.

The previous highest for Asansol was 192 mm on July 27, 2018 and for Bankura the recorded maximum rainfall was 292.4 mm on June 22, 1922, it said.

The low pressure, which has been causing heavy downpour in south Bengal districts since Tuesday, lay over north Jharkhand and adjoining Bihar on Thursday afternoon.

Rain or thundershower with lightning is likely to continue over the districts of south Bengal, the weather office said while holding out a ray of hope for better weather from Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in West Burdwan and Birbhum districts, while heavy rain is likely at certain places in Bankura and Purulia districts till Friday morning, it said.

The other places that recorded heavy rain during the period are Durgapur (200 mm), Purulia (170 mm), Kangsabati (140 mm) and Phulberia (110 mm), the weather office said.

Kolkata received 21.7 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

The north Bengal districts of Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and South and North Dinajpur are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, it said.

