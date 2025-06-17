Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment bill that seeks to bring more transparency in the functioning of clinical establishments in the state.

The opposition BJP claimed that loopholes exist in the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed.

Also Read | NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Shift Equity Derivatives Expiry Day to Tuesday, BSE Gets Thursday.

Under the amendments, clinical establishments have to display fixed rates and charges, including the package rates, in a clearly visible place inside and maintain electronic medical records of individual patients through software.

BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, claimed that the amendments were initiated hurriedly, and there were loopholes.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)