Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) West Bengal has bagged the prestigious 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Banerjee said that the award will be bestowed on the state at a function in New Delhi on June 18.

Also Read | Amid Increasing Monkeypox Cases in Non-endemic Countries, Centre to Release Guidelines … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

"I am happy to announce that West Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the ‘SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021'. The 'Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education' will be conferred to West Bengal on 18 June 2022 at New Delhi as a part of ‘India Governance Forum'. My congratulations and best wishes to the team Education West Bengal (sic)," she said.

State education minister Bratya Basu credited CM Banerjee for the achievement.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

"It's all because of the efficient leadership of Mamatadi that Bengal has achieved this feat. I would like to thank her," Basu said.

SKOCH Awards, instituted in 2003, aims to recognise people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)