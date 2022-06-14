Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) In order to ensure that those seeking loans under the Student Credit Card scheme are not inconvenienced, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday announced a dedicated helpline number and an e-mail id.

Basu said in the assembly that officials of the department concerned hold regular meetings to facilitate eligible student applicants in getting collateral security free loans up to Rs 10 lakh.

The minister said 1.19 lakh applications for Student' Credit Card scheme have so far been received and Rs 521.29 crore worth of loans processed.

An eligible candidate from Class 10 to the post-doctoral level can avail this credit scheme. The loans are repayable in 15 years at a low interest rate.

