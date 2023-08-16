Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose has appointed Dr Gautam Saha as the interim vice chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV), a Raj Bhavan official said on Wednesday.

Saha, the professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology and Physics of the varsity, was appointed as the interim VC late on Tuesday.

Notably, Bose had, in May, issued a show-cause notice to vice-chancellors of six state universities, including BCKV, seeking an explanation for their inability to submit weekly reports to the Raj Bhavan on time.

The governor had, earlier, asked the vice-chancellors of these varsities in West Bengal to submit weekly activity reports to the Raj Bhavan.

"Professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Meteorology and Physics, Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the varsity by the chancellor. He will be the interim VC," the official told PTI.

The governor is the chancellor of the state universities.

