Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal rose to 10,220 on Wednesday after five more deaths were registered in the state, the health department said in its bulletin.

The tally mounted to 5,71,815 after 179 new cases were detected, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 283 recoveries were recorded in the state, improving the discharge rate to 97.45 per cent.

As many as 5,57,208 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Of the five deaths, two were reported from North 24 Parganas, and one each from South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Uttar Dinajpur districts.

Four of the five deaths were due to the comorbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 4,387 active patients.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for the maximum of new cases at 61.

Since Tuesday, 21,608 samples have been tested in Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 82,09,892.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)