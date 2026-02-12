LG Electronics India Ltd share price (NSE: LGEIndia) fell sharply on Thursday after the company reported a steep 61% year on year decline in its third quarter net profit. The stock was trading at INR 1,458.70 on the NSE, down INR 60.10 or 3.96% at 9:37 am IST. The consumer electronics major posted a consolidated net profit of INR 89.7 crore for Q3FY26, compared to INR 320 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also declined 6% year on year to INR 4,114 crore. The sharp drop in earnings and revenue weighed on investor sentiment, triggering selling pressure in early trade as markets reacted to the weaker quarterly performance. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 11, 2026: BHEL, Eicher Motors, and RailTel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

LG Electronics India Share Price

