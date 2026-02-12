Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 12 (ANI): Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth gave India a positive start at the PIF Saudi Ladies International, opening with matching 3-under 69s in the first round at Riyadh Golf Club on Tuesday. The duo were tied 21st at the end of play, five shots behind Korea's Hye-Jin Choi, who surged into the lead with a superb 8-under 64, while Japan's Chizzy Iwai was second on 7-under 65. A few players were still on the course.

Diksha, the highest-ranked Indian on the LET Order of Merit in 2025, put together a composed round with three birdies and no bogeys. She picked up shots on the third, 12th and 18th holes to sign for a clean card, a steady start that augurs well for the two-time LET winner. Diksha, who finished third on the LET Order of Merit in 2023, will be keen to build early momentum in the season-opening event.

Avani, showing encouraging form, began with a birdie on the opening hole before dropping a shot on the fourth. She responded well with birdies on the fifth and eighth to make the turn at 2-under. On the back nine, birdies on the 12th and 15th briefly pushed her close to the top-10 before a bogey on the closing 18th saw her settle at 3-under for the day. Despite the late blemish, it was a confident opening round for the young Indian.

Among the other Indians in the 120-player field, Aditi Ashok finished with a flourish, birdieing her closing hole, the ninth, to post 1-under 71 and sit tied 70th. Pranavi Urs had a tougher day, carding 1-over 73 to be placed T-86, while Hitaashee Bakshi was level par with five holes still to play when the round was suspended.

Singapore's Shannon Tan, the 2025 LET Order of Merit winner and Hero Women's Indian Open champion, made a modest start with a 1-under 71, staying within touch of the leaders in what is shaping up to be a tightly packed leaderboard.

Now in its seventh edition, the PIF Saudi Ladies International has been part of the LET schedule since 2020 and is being staged at Riyadh Golf Club for the third consecutive year. The US $5 million event features a strong 120-player field representing more than 30 nationalities, with several LET and LPGA Tour stars in action. (ANI)

