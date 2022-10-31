Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose slightly to 21,18,020 after 21 new cases were registered on Monday, the health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,527 as no fatalities due to the disease were reported.

The number of active cases is 642 while 131 patients recovered from the infection.

The department said that so far, 20,95,951 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state.

West Bengal has tested 3,808 samples since Sunday, it added.

