Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal mounted to 18,240 on Monday after 11 more people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

At least 557 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the tally to 15,34,360, it said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for four deaths, while Paschim Medinipur and Nadia districts registered two fatalities each. They city did not report any COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours.

As many as 719 more people recuperated from the disease in Bengal, which raised the total number of recoveries to 15,05,808. The discharge rate in the state stands at 98.14 per cent.

West Bengal currently has 10,312 active cases, the bulletin said.

Altogether 1,61,22,345 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 30,153 on Sunday, it added.

