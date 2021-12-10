Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported 628 new COVID-19 cases, 61 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

Nine more fatalities caused by the virus, two more than Thursday, have taken the overall death toll to 19,584, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state is now 16,21,998.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas accounted for 206 and 107 respectively, it added.

As many as 15,94,840 patients have been cured of the infection, including 610 during the day.

West Bengal now has 7,574 active cases, nine more than the previous day, while the daily positivity rate was 1.64 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 38,274 samples were tested in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,06,85,050.

