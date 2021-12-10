Chandigarh, December 10: In view of the return of farmers to their homes in Punjab, passing through the various districts of Haryana, after the end of farmers' agitation, Haryana Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic on the national highways in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Haryana Police, District Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure appropriate traffic, security and law and order arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in all districts between Delhi to Ambala and Bahadurgarh towards Hisar/Jind. Also Read | Maharashtra: Minor Boy Killed in Hit-And-Run Case in Pune; Case Registered.

It is expected that farmers from Kundli and Tikri Borders will go back to various destinations in Punjab (passing through the districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Hansi, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa) in large groups that will become a large motorcade. Keeping this in view, adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of traffic have been put in place by the police. Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

At the same time, citizens are also being informed in advance so that they can able to plan and modify their journey on highways in the above districts accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws on different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, announced on Wednesday that they are suspending their year-long agitation and would vacate the protest sites on December 11.

The announcement came after the protesting farmers received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it read. While addressing a press conference, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni had said, "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation."

"Protesting farmers will vacate the protest sites on December 11," another farmers' leader Darshan Pal Singh said. On November 29, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

