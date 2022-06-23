Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday reported 745 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally in the state to 20,23,587, the health department said in a bulletin.

The last time Bengal had reported over 700 cases in a day was on February 7, when the state logged 835 new infections.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Assam Man Arrested by Verna Police for Stealing Puppy With Intention To 'Eat Its Meat'.

The positivity rate clocked 7.30 per cent.

On Wednesday, 295 new cases were registered, with the positivity rate standing at 4.74 per cent

Also Read | Delhi Government Bans Entry of Medium, Heavy Vehicles Into National Capital From October 1 to Curb Pollution.

No new death was recorded in any part of the state, with the toll remaining unchanged at 21,212.

Altogether 171 more people recuperated from the disease in Bengal, taking the total recoveries thus far to 19,99,355, the bulletin stated.

Active cases in the state shot to 3,020, it stated.

Bengal has tested 10,205 samples since Wednesday, raising the total number of such examinations conducted in the state to 25,496,630.

A senior official of the health department, meanwhile, said that single-day cases are likely to cross the 1000-mark in Bengal soon, given the fact that a large section of people is no longer abiding by COVID-19 norms.

"We don't know what's in store but single-day cases may cross the 1000-mark soon. This spike can be attributed to the lackadaisical attitude of common people towards COVID-19 protocols," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)