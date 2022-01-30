Jalpaiguri (WB), Jan 30 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and buried the body in a forest area in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Sunday.

Sancharia Oraon went missing on January 25, following which her family lodged a complaint at the Lataguri police station, they said. Her husband Mithun, a daily wager, was arrested during the course of the investigation and he confessed to killing her, police claimed.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Budget Session to Start From Monday, Check Full Schedule.

The body was dug out on Sunday from near the labourers' quarters in Compartment 5 area in Kranti block, they said.

Police said they are interrogating the husband to ascertain the motive of the killing.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)