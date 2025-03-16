Rescue teams in action after a portion of a house collapsed in Kolkata's Muktaram Babu Street (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 16 (ANI): A part of a house collapsed in Kolkata's Muktaram Babu Street on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person injured, police said.

The injured individual was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

According to Kolkata Police, the incident took place at around 1:15 pm, prompting a swift response from the Disaster Management Group (DMG), reinforcements from the Control Room, and teams from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Civil Rescue (CR).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

