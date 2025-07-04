Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Friday brought the arrested accused in the Kolkata gangrape case to South Calcutta Law College for the reconstruction of the crime scene.

Earlier, the Kolkata High Court sought a response from the West Bengal Government on three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) regarding the alleged gangrape at the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area.

The Court also questioned why the governing body of the college was not included in the case.

On July 2, Kolkata Police stated that the Detective Department of the police force would take over the investigation in the alleged gang rape case.

This comes after a student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal on June 25. Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours.

Earlier, BJP's fact-finding committee member Manan Kumar Mishra stated alleged that the police were "hiding" the family of the rape survivor and not allowing anyone to meet the security guard, who is the fourth accused in the incident.

He further alleged that there was an attempt to "tamper" with the First Information Report (FIR) to change the name of the accused.

Mishra told ANI, "We visited everyone there and met other college staff also. When we saw some documents, it showed that some tampering had been done with the FIR. By looking at the document, it looks like someone attempted to change the name of the accused. We tried to talk to the victim, but it looks like the police are hiding the family of the victim. The guard is the best witness in this case, but they have also arrested him and are not letting him meet anyone."

"We will submit our report; however, that is a different thing, how the government of Mamata Banerjee will work on this," he said.

The Alipore court had on Tuesday sent the three main accused to police custody till July 8.

The Court also sent the security guard, the fourth accused, to custody till July 4. The accused, Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib, will remain in police custody until July 8. The security guard, Pinaki, will be in custody until July 4. (ANI)

