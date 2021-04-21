Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday nominated Rokia Khatun from the Samserganj assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after her husband Rezaul Haque, who was contesting from the seat on the party's ticket, died due to COVID-19 last week, sources said.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Rokia Khatun, wife of late Rezaul Haque, for the election to West Bengal Legislative assembly from Samserganj constituency," the party said in a statement.

The Election Commission had adjourned assembly polls to Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district, following the death of two candidates.

Congress candidate from Samserganj died on April 15, while Revolutionary Socialist Party nominee from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday.

Polling for the two seats was scheduled on April 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)