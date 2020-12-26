Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,46,008 on Saturday as 1,253 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-three more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,569, it said.

As many as 1,861 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 5,22,331, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.66 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 270, followed by Kolkata (262), the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by North 24 Parganas (eight), it said, adding 31 fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The state now 14,108 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

West Bengal so far has tested over 69.27 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 30,641 in the last 24 hours.

