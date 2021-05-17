Kolkata, May 17: West Bengal on Monday registered 147 COVID-19 fatalities for the second day in a row, pushing the overall death toll to 13,431, a health department bulletin said. The state reported 19,003 fresh coronavirus infections, which took the overall tally to 11,52,433, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 19,101 persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 10,07,442. The number of active cases in the state was 1,31,560 on Monday. Maharashtra Witnesses Sharp Decline in Daily COVID-19 Cases, Reports 26,616 New Coronavirus Infections, 516 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Thirty-seven fatalities were recorded in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts each in the last 24 hours, followed by 11 each in Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts. The remaining fatalities were reported from the other districts.

A total of 60,016 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,15,00,373, the bulletin added.

