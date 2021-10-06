Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 18,863 after 15 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

Also Read | AP PGECET Admit Card 2021 for October 8 Examinations Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Eleven COVID-19 deaths were reported on the previous day.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Drowns while Performing Last Rites of Mother in Pushkar Lake.

The tally went up to 15,73,246 with 786 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

As many as 619 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday.

Of the fresh fatalities, four each were registered in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district.

In the last 24 hours, 755 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 15,46,792.

The number of active cases is 7,591.

Since Tuesday, 37,113 samples were tested in West Bengal for COVID-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,83,62,325, it said.

On Wednesday 10,38,181 people were inoculated while an estimated 6.03 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)