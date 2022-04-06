Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,17,578, a health department bulletin said.

There was only one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 21,200, it added.

Also Read | Inefficient Policies of Narendra Modi Government Responsible for Fuel Price Rise, Says Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao.

As many as 57 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,95,861.

The state now has 517 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | iQoo 9 Phoenix Orange With Colour-Changing Technology Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

West Bengal on Tuesday had reported 34 new COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12,518 samples have been tested in Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 24,827,654, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)