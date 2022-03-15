Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,16,516, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 21,189 as one more person succumbed to the disease during the day, it said.

At least 125 people recuperated from the disease since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,94,045, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 1,282 active cases, it said.

Over 2.45 crore sample tests have been conducted, including 19,198 since Monday, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the state government extended the ongoing COVID restrictions, including night curbs from midnight to 5 am, till March 31, according to a notification.

The state administration, however, decided to relax the restrictions on March 17 on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' when movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings will be allowed from midnight to 5 am, it added.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16 in 2021, were last extended till March 15 with some relaxation.

District administrations, police commissioners and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of the directives of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

"Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated.

The state health department on Tuesday also announced a helpline number for monitoring of the Dengue situation in the state, an official added.

