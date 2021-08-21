Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 18,356, a health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,42,425 as 678 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipur and one each from Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts, the bulletin said.

At least 709 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,14,475.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.19 per cent.

West Bengal now has 9,594 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.66 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 39,117 since Friday, it added.

At least, 3,57,970 people were inoculated during the day, a health department official said.

