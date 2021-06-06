Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,26,132 on Sunday as 7,002 more people tested positive for the infection, while 107 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,259, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 34, followed by 23 in Kolkata.

Fifty-three of the deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

As many as 15,882 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,74,419. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 96.37 per cent.

The state now has 35,454 active cases.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.28 crore samples for COVID-19, including 70,053 in the last 24 hours.

Over 1.12 lakh people were inoculated on Sunday, a health official said.

