Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,09,218 on Thursday as 995 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,867, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

At least 1,490 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,75,208, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 97.75 per cent.

The state now has 16,143 active cases.

Jalpaiguri reported the maximum number of fresh Covid fatalities at four, followed by North 24 Parganas at three, Kolkata and Howrah at two each.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Since Wednesday, 49,842 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, 2,42,110 people were inoculated during the day in the state, a health department official said.

