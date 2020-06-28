Jalpaiguri (WB), Jun 28 (PTI) The Bengal Safari, a state government-run wild animals park, in Darjeeling district and other tourist spots under the forest department will be opened after taking all precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus, a minister said on Sunday.

"We don't want a spike in coronavirus cases. We will not open the Bengal Safari and other tourist spots hastily," Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee said.

The government closed the tourist spots under the department in March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A meeting will be held on Monday on this issue, the minister said.

Banerjee was talking to reporters during a visit to a beat office under Belakoba Forest Range of Baikunthapur forest in Jalpaiguri district.

He donated a wheelchair to a person and handed over rice, eggs and other items to local people.

