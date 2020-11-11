Jalpaiguri, Nov 11 (PTI) The manager of the Fulbari truck terminal in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district was found dead inside the logistics hub, police said on Wednesday.

Arijit Maity, 35, was under immense work pressure and he died due to stress, his family claimed.

The terminal is operated by a private agency and its workers have been protesting over salary hike for some time, according to local sources.

Maity's family said he had to work round the clock and he could not even go home due to work pressure.

He was found lying unconscious inside the terminal on Tuesday and when taken to a hospital, he was declared dead, police said.

His family then vandalised a part of the terminal, they said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and police are probing the incident, an officer said.

