Mumbai, November 11: Muhurat trading is the trading activity in the Indian stock market which is held on the day of Diwali. Inspite of being a holiday, trading takes place usually during evening hours and is announced by the stock market exchanges notifying traders and investors of the non-scheduled trading hour.

Muhurat trading is an age-old practice and it has been retained till today. Sensex closes on a higher note on this day and with this traders welcome the New Year on a positive note. Small ceremonies and puja take place before the trading starts on the occasion of Diwali. Diwali 2020 Dates: From Dhanteras to Deepavali, 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi Purchases With Shubh Muhurat to Buy Different Items in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga Happening After 17 Years.

Why is Muharat Trading Followed?

As Diwali also marks the beginning of the New Year, it is believed that Muhurat trading on this day brings in wealth and prosperity throughout the year. An auspicious beginning is thus made on the first day of the year.

BSE has been holding muhurat sessions since 1957, while NSE is doing it since 1992. In the muhurat trading session in 2019, Sensex rose 192 points to close at 39,250, while Nifty closed at 10,598 after registering a 0.65 percent growth.

