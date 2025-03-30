Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) A resident of Alipurdar district of West Bengal died in a train accident in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, officials said.

One person was killed and three others injured after 11 coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, officials said.

Twenty-two-year-old Subhankar Roy who was travelling with his mother from Bengaluru in the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express died in the accident, they said.

An Alipurduar district official said as per information Subhankar was accompanying his mother Chitra Roy after her treatment in Bengaluru and was travelling in one of the ill-fated compartments.

A grief-stricken Chitra Roy was not in a position to speak and was being brought back to Alipurduar by relatives and friends of the family.

Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal told reporters, "We are with the family, the Odisha administration has been contacted."

Subhankar worked at a steel plant and the mother-son duo lived in Alipurduar town.

