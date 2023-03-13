Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) Bengal's Tollywood joined the celebrations of India's double win at the Oscar awards for Telugu blockbuster RRR's song `Naatu Naatu' and Tamil short documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', terming it an extremely proud moment for the film industry.

Telugu blockbuster "RRR" and Tamil documentary short "The Elephant Whisperers" created history at the 95th Academy Awards. While "RRR" won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu", 'The Elephant Whisperers, directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Also Read | Delhi University Students Claim Mix-up in Question Papers During Exam for School of Open Learning.

Expressing joy over the news, celebrated film maker Goutam Ghosh told PTI "this is a proud moment for all of us that two films got the honour in different categories."

"The award for 'The Elephant Whisperers' celebrates the life of the indigenous people of our country, their relationship with nature, and the beautiful bonding between animals and humans. We are proud that such documentaries are being made in the country, documentaries like 'The Elephant Whisperers', docus like 'All That Breathes'," Ghosh said.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Sisters’ Used Jewellery Was Taken Off and Shown as Recovery by ED During Raids (Watch Video).

All That Breathes by Bengali director Sounak Sen had also been nominated for the Oscars but did not make the cut.

Ghosh also said the honour for RRR brought the "unique and rich tradition of music playing an important part in story narrative in certain genres of Indian films to global audiences including the jury of academy awards."

'Naatu Naatu is a beautifully choreographed song and the honour should bring cheer to the industry," he added.

Bengali heroine Rituparna Sengupta also echoed Ghoh describing it is a matter of extreme pride for Indian cinema, a big honour. "This is a huge day for all of us to celebrate," she said.

"The Oscar for documentary on an orphan elephant is a big honour as well as the `Natu Natu' song and dance compoisition ... feedback from western world, from such a prestigious event, is a big gain for all of us. We are all extremely proud and happy about this," Sengupta said.

Eminent film maker Arindam Sil, who is also the line producer for many Bollywood and Hollywood project shoots in the city, enthused "we are getting Oscars after so many years which is most heartening".

Talking about 'The Elephant Whisperers', Sil said it is great news that the documentary revolving round two south Indian couples, and their relationship with a baby jumbo recieved recognition from such an important forum.

"Our docus had got recognition in numerous film festivals including Venice and Cannes in past. In Kolkata International Film Festival there is a separate category for documentaries and short films where awards are given. So it is in the most befitting manner that a nomination from India has made the cut," he said.

He said distinction for Naatu Naatu "has broken certain myths and snobbish attitude by some people about the use of songs in Indian films."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)