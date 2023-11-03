Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Renowned Bengali filmmaker and theatre personality Goutam Halder died of cardiac arrest here on Friday.

He was 67.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Many Places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Says Weather Agency.

Halder died at a private hospital, where he was admitted after complaining of chest pain at his Salt Lake residence in the morning, sources in the Bengali film industry said.

He had directed around 80 stage plays, including Rabindranath Tagore's 'Rakta Karabi' recently.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Dies by Suicide After School Teacher Shames Her for Chewing Gutka in Front of Her Father in Mahoba.

Halder had made his first Bengali film 'Bhalo Theko' in 2003, with actor Vidya Balan in the lead role. He also directed 'Nirvana' with Rakhi Gulzar in the lead role in 2019.

Expressing grief over his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, "Saddened by the demise of distinguished film director and theatre personality Goutam Halder. His demise is a great loss to the world of culture."

Family friend and actor Chaiti Ghosal, who was cast in Halder's 'Rakta Karabi', wrote on social media, "Famous theatre personality and film director Gautam Halder is no more. My deepest respect to you. He was my mentor in the world of theatre."

Halder had also made a documentary, 'Strings for Freedom', on Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in 1999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)