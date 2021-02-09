Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal increased to 10,209 on Monday after two more patients succumbed to the virus in North 24 Parganas and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,71,490 with 119 fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 4,632 active cases, while 5,56,649 people have recovered from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 17,113 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 81,67,828, the department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, 23,192 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday at over 650 sites in West Bengal, an official said.

Outgoing Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma was also inoculated, as the vaccination drive of police personnel started in the state.

