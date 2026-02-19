New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday renotified the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal in the National Herald case for hearing on March 9 after the Gandhi family and other parties sought additional time to file their reply.

The matter was taken up by a bench headed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma. At the outset, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Gandhi family, requested two weeks' time to place their response on record and suggested that the case be heard on March 9. The Court took note of the request while fixing the next date of hearing accordingly.

Also Read | Jay Bhattacharya Appointed Acting Head of Centres for Disease Control; All About Indian American Physician-Economist Who Will Lead NIH and CDC Concurrently.

Senior Advocate Pramod Dubey, appearing for one of the firms arrayed as a respondent, sought 4 weeks to file a reply, submitting that his client had been served with the appeal at a very late stage.

The Enforcement Directorate informed the Court that it had already filed an affidavit of service. After hearing the submissions of the parties, the bench adjourned the matter to March 9 for further proceedings.

Also Read | Did a Girl Die During Bungee Jumping in Mount Abu After Her Neck Broke? Here's the Fact Check of Viral Video.

The appeal has been filed by the ED challenging the Rouse Avenue Court's order declining to take cognisance of its prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the National Herald case.

Among those arrayed as respondents are Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with others. The ED has contended that the trial court erred in holding that proceedings under the PMLA cannot continue in the absence of an FIR in the scheduled offence, arguing that the law does not mandate such a requirement where cognisance has already been taken on a private complaint. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)