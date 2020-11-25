Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal climbed to 8,172 after 51 more patients succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The coronavirus tally mounted to 4,66,991 with 3,528 fresh cases, it said.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar Blocks Airlifting of Corona Warrior From Madhya Pradesh to Chennai For Lung Transplant, He Dies of COVID-19.

The discharge rate improved to 92.95 per cent after 3,605 recoveries were registered since Tuesday.

West Bengal now has 24,752 active cases.

Also Read | ‘Love Jihad’: Madhya Pradesh Govt Proposes 10-Year Jail Term for Forcing Interfaith Marriages.

In the past 24 hours, 44,631 samples have been tested, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)