Bengaluru, July 16: Bengaluru City Police have arrested three individuals, including two lecturers, after they were accused of allegedly raping a student and blackmailing the victim with videos. The accused have been identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and their friend Anup.

The victim's parents reported the matter to the Karnataka State Women's Commission, following which a case was registered at the Marathahalli Police Station. An investigation is currently underway as per the directive of the Commission, officials said. In a separate case, on July 2, police arrested an employee of a private company in Bengaluru for allegedly recording a video of a female colleague while she was in the toilet. The Electronic City Police arrested the accused after discovering that he had been secretly filming the female employee.

The accused has been identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a 28-year-old technical analyst from Andhra Pradesh. According to police, he was caught while trying to record the woman by standing on the commode of an adjacent toilet. The act was noticed when his phone's reflection appeared on the opposite door. Speaking to ANI, South East Division DCP Sarah Fathima said, "We registered the case yesterday and already arrested the accused, who was working as a technical analyst. We have recovered the mobile phone and are sending it for forensic examination."

Sources said that HR staff from the company intervened after discovering the video. Over 30 such videos of women were found on the accused's phone. However, instead of taking strict action, the company allegedly asked the employee to apologise. After the female employee's husband became aware of the incident, he expressed his anger towards Infosys and filed a complaint at the Electronic City Police Station. Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused on Wednesday. The accused is employed as a Senior Associate Consultant in a specific department of the private firm.

