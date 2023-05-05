Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Vani Murthy, aka Worm Rani, conducts a campaign to convert kitchen waste into manure and helps keep Bengaluru garbage-free. With over two lakh followers on social media platforms, she urges people to make use of this manure which she calls Black Gold.

The 60-year-old Bengaluru-based change maker dubbed the houses' kitchens' wastes as "Black Gold", as she believes that the bio-degradable garbage can be turned into manure and one can earn money in exchange. She also thinks that the youths, prospecting for a job, should create a startup, earning money by making organic manure i.e. black gold.

Currently, over a thousand people are taking training from Murthy and preparing compost from the garbage.

Vani Murthy asserts that the garbage landfills in the national capital irk her and she is throwing efforts so that same garbage mountain doesn't pile up in Karnataka's capital city.

While speaking to ANI, Murthy said that the city generates a total of five to six metric tonnes of garbage daily.

"Every day about 5 to 6 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city. This cannot be left out for the government to pick up a solution. Instead, it is the responsibility of every city dweller to make proper use of the garbage, coming out of his kitchen, and make manure from it and put it in the plants on the roof, balcony and stairs of his house," she said. "This organic manure is a source of income too," she added.

She grew up in Hyderabad and achieved success in her campaign and she also wishes to expand her campaign to other states.

She also grows fruits and vegetables on the balcony of her house by making organic manure from garbage. The produce is sufficient for her family.

Inspiring women homemakers, the Ted-ex speaker, said, "Every woman who wants to do something exciting in her life should just put her heart out and do what she loves."

"There is no age for retirement, I myself am 60 years old and doing this work with a strong will. I discovered social media in 2007 and found an easy way to connect with the world and convey to people the method of recycling garbage. Gradually social media helped in building a community of people and today there are millions of followers," Murthy said, grinning ear to ear. (ANI)

