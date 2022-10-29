New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore on Friday experienced an engine stall during take-off roll and landed at Delhi airport.

According to the official press statement, the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate plane is being arranged to operate the flight.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Saini Community Thanks PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah for Inclusion in OBC.

According to an Indigo official, another aircraft is being arranged for the operation.

"All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," said an Indigo official.

Also Read | Centre Notifies Amended IT Rules, Social Media Appellate Panels to Be Set Up in 3 Months.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)