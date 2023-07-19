Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Five suspected terrorists were arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly planning a terror attack in Karnataka's Bengaluru with a huge consignment of explosives and firearms, including pistols, and live cartridges.

"CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bengaluru city. Five accused have been arrested," B Dayananda Bengaluru Police Commissioner said.

The arrested have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid.

The CCB has also seized explosive materials from the suspects' possession. They were also carrying guns and daggers.

"Seven pistols, 42 live bullets, 4 walkie-talkies, 2 daggers and 4 grenades were recovered from them," CCB said.

Meanwhile, one of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities, they added.

According to CCB, all five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists.

Reacting over the matter, Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai demanded the case be handed over to NIA.

"There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA," Bommai said.

Moreover, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge spoke on five suspected terrorists arrested by CCB and said that if the investigation needs national help or it has international connections, then we will see about seeking the Centre's help.

"As of now, we have an efficient Policing system here, we have a mechanism to deal with terrorism here. We will do that. But why is BJP always in a hurry? They don't trust the same officers that they had a month back...," he said.

The five suspected terrorists are from different areas of Karnataka's Capital city, and were suspected to have made a meticulous plan to blast here. Owing to information a team traced the location and arrested the suspected terrorists. (ANI)

