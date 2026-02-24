Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a fresh twist in the alleged gang-rape case linked to a Jakkur villa party, one of the accused has filed a prior complaint alleging an extortion attempt.

According to police, the accused in his FIR dated 21 February claimed that the survivor, along with a person who introduced himself as Imran from a regional news channel, demanded money and threatened to air defamatory content if the payment was not made.

Police sources said this complaint was lodged a day before the survivor approached authorities with allegations of sexual assault against Dixon Sando and Nikhil.

Investigators are now probing both the sexual assault allegations and the counter-claim of extortion to establish the sequence of events.

Further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, in October 2026, a seventh-semester student at BMS College of Engineering in South Bengaluru's Basavanagudi area was allegedly raped by her junior inside a men's washroom on the campus, police had said.

According to police, the Hanumanthanagar police arrested Jeevan Gowda, 21, a fifth-semester student, on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault. He was kept in judicial custody.

The incident reportedly took place on October 10, but the First Information Report (FIR) was filed on October 15 under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The survivor had delayed filing the complaint as she was distressed and afraid, but later informed her parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint, officials had said.

According to the FIR, the survivor had reached college at 8.55 am and told Jeevan she would meet him in the afternoon to collect some items. The accused allegedly asked to speak with her and repeatedly called her during the lunch break. When the victim went downstairs to meet him, he allegedly asked her to go to the seventh floor.

Officials said that on the seventh floor, the accused assaulted her. She managed to enter the lift and go down to the sixth floor, where he allegedly pinned her inside a men's washroom and raped her. During the assault, he reportedly locked the room and took her phone into his pocket when she received a call from her friend. The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:30 pm and 1:50 pm. (ANI)

