Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat in Vikas Enclave here, police said. A case has been registered in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Bengaluru Harish Pandey said that the couple was often having fights over money and the suspicion by the man about his wife having an illicit affair.

"Accused Kaleem Sharif had murdered his wife Nazneen at their house in Vikas enclave at silver Oak Street JP Nagar by slitting her throat. The couple was often having fights related to money and suspicion by the husband about his wife having an illicit affair. In the morning of murder the couple went to the masjid in Bannerghatta and got divorced on mutual consent," Pandey said.

"Further the accused and deceased had a confrontation when they returned home after the divorce subsequent to which the accused took a knife from the kitchen and attacked her at the throat causing her death immediately," the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested now. (ANI)

