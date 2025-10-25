Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police have launched an investigation into a road accident that took place in Byatarayanapura, where a car allegedly rammed into a bike carrying three riders.

Speaking about the incident, DCP Traffic (West) Anoop A Shetty said, "On October 4, an incident took place in Byatarayanapura limits, 300-400 metres away from Byatarayanapura Police Station. A black car rammed over a bike. Three days after the incident on October 7, the victims' family lodged a complaint and a case has been registered under Section 181 and 125A. According to the complaint, the bikers were triple riding when the car suddenly rammed over them near the crossing."

He added, "The investigation found the car driver to be Divya, further investigation is underway. Both the parties failed to file a complaint the very next day, the complaint was lodged after three days. No idea of what happened between them, once we investigated we found the car owner to be Divya S, we have seized the car."

The DCP further said, "As per the investigation prima facie seems to be over speeding of bikers who were triple riding. We will find out the exact reason for this in further investigation."

Police have confirmed that the car has been seized and further investigation is in progress to determine the exact cause of the accident. (ANI)

