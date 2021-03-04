New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Bengaluru topped in the rankings of the Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and Indore topped in the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 in million+ population category, announced Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

In less than a million population category, Shimla topped in EoLI 2020 and North Delhi Municipal corporation topped in MPI 2020.

Speaking at the event, Puri said, "Smart cities project is one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world and yet there is some kind of perception deficit."

The union minister emphasised that the smart city is about governance, accountability and ease of living.

"The choice is not between a smart city or a not-so-smart city but the choice is between a smart city and 'decay'. A smart city is about urban rejuvenation, governance, accountability and ease of living," stated Puri.

Meanwhile, the second and third positions in the Ease of Living Index 2020 have been occupied by Pune and Ahmedabad respectively in the million+ population category and Bhubaneshwar and Silvassa respectively in less than a million population category.

On the other hand, the second and third positions in Municipal Performance Index 2020 have been taken by Surat and Bhopal respectively in the million+ population category and Tirupati and Gandhinagar respectively in less than a million population category. (ANI)

