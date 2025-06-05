The Cubbon Park Police Station on Thursday, June 5, registered an FIR against IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management company DNA Entertainment Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, and others in connection with the deadly stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations that killed 11. The FIR has invoked Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 read with 3(5) of relevant legal provisions. According to the news agency ANI, the accused have been booked for criminal negligence in the incident that killed 11 people and injured several others outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, June 4. Bengaluru Stampede: List Containing Names of Those Who Died in Crowd Crush at Chinnaswamy Stadium Released.

FIR Filed Against RCB, KSCA, Other in Bengaluru Stampede Case

Bengaluru stampede | FIR filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), KSCA Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station. FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR. — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

